KDPS: No one injured after car crashed into building

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Officers say no one was injured after a vehicle crashed into a building in Kalamazoo.

It happened around 12:45 p.m. Thursday in the 5400 block of Portage Street, near Kilgore Road.

Officers say a 79-year-old woman crashed a small SUV through the front door of the building and stopped about 20 feet inside the building.

The driver was able to get out of the vehicle on her own. There were no other occupants in the building, police say.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.337.8120 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.