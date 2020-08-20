KDPS: No injuries when bullets hit home

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo police are investigating after several shots hit a home Wednesday night.

It happened shortly before midnight in the 1700 block of Highland Avenue, which is in the area of E. Michigan Avenue and E. Main Street.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says multiple shots went through the front door of a home, but no one was hurt.

Police haven’t identified a suspect, but said neighbors reported seeing a car taking off after the shots were fired without its lights on.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call KDPS at 269.337.8120 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.