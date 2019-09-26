KDPS: Motorcyclist seriously hurt in hit-run

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo police are looking for the driver who took off after a crash with a motorcyclist Wednesday.

The crash happened shortly after 3 p.m. at the intersection of Parkview Avenue and Wood Street.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says the motorcyclist was listed in critical condition at the hospital Wednesday night.

The motorcyclist’s passenger sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

A witness described the other vehicle involved as a black Honda SUV with tinted windows. The driver of that SUV drove off after the crash.

Anyone with information about the driver who fled is asked to call KDPS at 269.337.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.