KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A moped driver was hospitalized after crashing in Kalamazoo Tuesday afternoon.

It happened around 1 p.m. at the intersection of Oakland Drive and Whites Road.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says the driver lost control of the moped, which then left the road and hit a stop sign. The driver sustained “numerous injuries.”

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, which remains under investigation. Police say it looks like the driver wasn’t wearing a helmet.