KDPS: Minor injuries when semi rolls on I-94

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A semi-truck rolled over on I-94 on Kalamazoo’s east side Sunday, forcing ramp and lane closures that lasted hours.

The crash happened around 11:40 a.m. in the westbound lanes at Sprinkle Road.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says a car getting onto the highway from the northbound Sprinkle Road ramp pulled into the semi’s path. The semi driver swerved to avoid hitting the car, which caused the trailer’s cargo to shift and the truck to roll. The semi ended up on its side on the southbound on-ramp.

The truck driver sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

The driver of the car involved stayed on the scene after the crash. That person wasn’t hurt.

Both Sprinkle Road on-ramps had to be shut down and lane closures were in effect for nearly four hours while the semi and cargo were cleaned up.