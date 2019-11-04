KDPS: Man rescued from back of garbage truck

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Crews rescued a man who became trapped in the back of a garbage truck in Kalamazoo early Monday.

Around 4:45 a.m., the garbage truck driver called 911 when he heard someone screaming from the trash container of his truck. The driver hadn’t compressed the garbage, so the man wasn’t crushed.

Crews rushed to the 1200 block of Portage Street north of Stockbridge Avenue to help the man.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Technical Rescue Team used ladders to get into the truck from the top, then ropes to lift the man out. It took them about an hour and a half.

The man was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Authorities say the man was sleeping in a dumpster and couldn’t get out before it was emptied into the truck.

KDPS says this is the first time it has activated its special Technical Rescue Team, which was created about a year ago and is trained to conduct special rescues like from confined spaces, trenches or collapses.