KDPS: Man arrested in connection to a homicide

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say they have arrested a man in connection with a homicide.

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says they arrested the man at the Hilltop Apartment complex on the 3000 block of Burdick Street.

Officers heard the shots fired around 3:40 a.m. Sunday and found the victim on Douglas Avenue by Blakeslee Street in Kalamazoo.

A 32-year-old man was rushed to the hospital, where he later died, police say.

Additional information was not immediately available.

Check with woodtv.com as we learn more details.