KDPS: Man arrested for Facebook Live video

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A 26-year-old Kalamazoo man has been charged after police say he posted a threat on social media.

Saturday, Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety was alerted to a Facebook Live video that threatened violence in a Kalamazoo neighborhood in retaliation for a shooting that happened earlier in the day.

The suspect, Jhontae Jamison was arrested without incident Wednesday, according to a KDPS news release.

Jamison was arraigned Thursday for making terrorist threats and using a computer to commit a crime.

Anyone with information is asked to call KDPS at 269.337.8139 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.