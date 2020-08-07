KDPS: Man arrested for Facebook Live video

Kalamazoo and Battle Creek

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:
generic kalamazoo department of public safety_121208

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A 26-year-old Kalamazoo man has been charged after police say he posted a threat on social media.

Saturday, Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety was alerted to a Facebook Live video that threatened violence in a Kalamazoo neighborhood in retaliation for a shooting that happened earlier in the day.

The suspect, Jhontae Jamison was arrested without incident Wednesday, according to a KDPS news release.

Jamison was arraigned Thursday for making terrorist threats and using a computer to commit a crime.

Anyone with information is asked to call KDPS at 269.337.8139 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links

 

 