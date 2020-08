PARCHMENT, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo police are investigating after a man was shot in the leg Tuesday morning.

It happened around 11:45 a.m. on N. Riverview Drive near E. G Avenue. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says responding officers found the victim.

He was taken to the hospital, where his condition was considered stable.

Police are looking for the shooter. Anyone with information is asked to call KDPS at 269.337.8120 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.