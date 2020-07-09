KDPS looking for woman missing since June 1

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo police are asking for the public’s help to find a woman missing since the beginning of June.

Alanda Gaines, 46, is a Black woman standing 5-foot-4 and weighing 130 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She has a tattoo of praying hands on her back and another on her neck that reads “Low Key.”

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says Gaines’ family hasn’t heard from her since June 1.

She was last known to be staying at the Motel 6 off of Sprinkle Road south of I-94.

Anyone who knows where she may be is asked to call KDPS at 269.337.8139 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.