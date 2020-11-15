KDPS K-9 helps find stolen gun, drugs during traffic stop

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD)—The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety recovered a stolen gun and narcotics after a traffic stop early Sunday morning.

At around 4 a.m. KDPS officers stopped a car for speeding on Douglas Ave near North St when officers noticed there may be drugs in the suspected vehicle. K-9 Murphy then responded to the scene and was able to help officers find meth and a stolen gun inside the car.

K-9 Murphy of the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

A 17-year-old Kalamazoo resident and a 21-year-old resident were both arrested on charges of CCW, reviving and concealing stolen property and possession with intent to deliver meth. They were both lodged at Kalamazoo County Jail.

Anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at (269) 488-8911 or Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100

