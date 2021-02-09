KDPS: Juvenile arrested after stabbing mom’s boyfriend

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo authorities say a juvenile stabbed and wounded his mother’s boyfriend Tuesday during some sort of dispute between the adults.

It happened around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday on California Avenue south of Michigan Avenue.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says the woman and her boyfriend were involved in a “domestic situation” when the woman’s son tried to intervene. He ultimately stabbed the boyfriend.

The boyfriend’s injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The juvenile, whose age was not released, was arrested and taken to the county’s juvenile detention center.