KDPS: Juvenile arrested after stabbing mom’s boyfriend

Kalamazoo and Battle Creek

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:
generic kalamazoo department of public safety_121208

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo authorities say a juvenile stabbed and wounded his mother’s boyfriend Tuesday during some sort of dispute between the adults.

It happened around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday on California Avenue south of Michigan Avenue.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says the woman and her boyfriend were involved in a “domestic situation” when the woman’s son tried to intervene. He ultimately stabbed the boyfriend.

The boyfriend’s injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The juvenile, whose age was not released, was arrested and taken to the county’s juvenile detention center.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links