KDPS investigating two shootings near WMU campus

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD)—The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is investigating two shootings that happened early Saturday morning.

The first shooting happened near the intersection of Ring Rd and West Michigan Ave around 3:30 a.m. where an unidentified subject fled the scene and ran their car off the road nearby.

There are no confirmed victims in this incident as of yet.

Western Michigan University sent out a safety alert to students saying a second shooting involving two victims was being investigated by KDPS on Emajean St near Hidden Hills Apartments shortly thereafter.

We are currently unsure if the two scenes are connected.

There are no confirmed suspect details at this time.

