KDPS investigating after shooting

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is investigating after a man showed up to a local hospital with a gunshot wound Sunday morning.

Police said around 3 a.m. a man arrived to Bronson Hospital with a single gunshot wound, saying he was shot in the 600 block of Ada Street during an attempted robbery. Officials said the victim is expected to survive. Officers immediately went to the scene of the crime to investigate and talk to potential witnesses.

According to authorities, the victim gave limited suspect information. The victim said he saw the male suspect run on foot in an unknown direction from Ada Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.