KDPS investigating 3 separate shooting incidents in Kalamazoo

Kalamazoo, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is looking into three shootings that happened yesterday evening and overnight in Kalamazoo.

The first shooting happened around 9:20 p.m. in the area of E Main St and Edwin. Police say they were responding to reports of a person being shot when they found a 30-year-old Kalamazoo resident with a gunshot wound who was taken to a local hospital.

According to authorities, the victim is listed in stable condition.

The second shooting happened while officers were investigating the first shooting. According to police, a crowd of nearly 400 people were gathered in the 500 block of Mable St.

KDPS says officers spent approximately four hours addressing the crowd when they got a call about a female that may have been shot in the area of Westnedge and Norway around 11:57 p.m. Officers checked the area and did not find any shooting victims, but did find a scene in the area of Westnedge and Elizabeth.

While officers were processing the scene and collecting evidence, two 19-year-old girls showed up at a local hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. One was treated and released, and the other is in stable condition.

While police were investigating the second shooting, a fourth victim called 911 about being shot in the 1800 block of VanZee around 12:49 a.m.

The caller, a 21-year-old Kalamazoo man, said he was walking down the street when he heard a gunshot and was hit in the arm. He was taken to a local hospital where he was treated and released.

There is no suspect information for any of the three shooting incidents.

Anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to contact the KDPS at (269) 337-8139 or Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.