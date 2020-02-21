KDPS investigates industrial fire

The scene of a fire at Schupan and Sons near the intersection of Olmstead Road and Business Loop 94 in Kalamazoo. (Feb. 20, 2020)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities in Kalamazoo are investigating a fire that happened at an industrial building Thursday afternoon.

It happened around 12:15 p.m. at Schupan and Sons at the intersection of Olmstead Road and Business Loop 94.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says when they arrived, heavy smoke and flames could be seen coming from the roof of the large building.

The fire was extinguished within an hour. Authorities stayed on the scene for about three hours to investigate. The cause of the fire is still under investigation Thursday afternoon.

The Comstock Township Fire Department assisted the situation.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact KDPS at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.