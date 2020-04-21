KDPS investigates fire at vacant brewery

Authorities on scene of a vacant building fire in Kalamazoo April 21, 2020.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after a fire broke out at a vacant building in Kalamazoo Monday night.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said the fire began around 11 p.m. Monday at 773 W. Michigan Avenue near West Main Street.

The building use to be home to Rupert’s Brew House but has been vacant for several months. Before that it was a popular music store — Boogie Records.

There was nobody inside the building when the fired and there were not reports of injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department Public Safety at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.