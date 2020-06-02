Closings & Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

KDPS investigates deadly hit-and-run involving semi

Kalamazoo and Battle Creek
Posted: / Updated:

Crews respond to a deadly hit-and-run crash on Sprinkle Road at Cork Street in Kalamazoo (June 2, 2020)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo police are looking for the driver of a semi-truck that hit and killed a man late Monday, and drove off.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. on Sprinkle Road near Cork Street.

Officers say when they arrived, they found a 50-year-old man dead. His name is being withheld until his family is notified.

The semi-truck is described as being white-over-white. It was last seen driving westbound on I-94.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.337.8894 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links

 