KDPS investigates deadly hit-and-run involving semi

Crews respond to a deadly hit-and-run crash on Sprinkle Road at Cork Street in Kalamazoo (June 2, 2020)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo police are looking for the driver of a semi-truck that hit and killed a man late Monday, and drove off.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. on Sprinkle Road near Cork Street.

Officers say when they arrived, they found a 50-year-old man dead. His name is being withheld until his family is notified.

The semi-truck is described as being white-over-white. It was last seen driving westbound on I-94.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.337.8894 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.