KDPS investigates after woman struck by car

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo officers say a woman is in the hospital after she was hit by a car.
It happened just after 2 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Emajean Street.
Witnesses told police the 21-year-old woman tried to cross the road when she was hit by the car.
Police say the car had the right-of-way.
Medics took the woman to the hospital. She is in stable but critical condition, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.
Police are still investigating the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call KDPS at 269.337.8142 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.