KDPS investigates after woman struck by car

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo officers say a woman is in the hospital after she was hit by a car.

It happened just after 2 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Emajean Street.

Witnesses told police the 21-year-old woman tried to cross the road when she was hit by the car.

Police say the car had the right-of-way.

Medics took the woman to the hospital. She is in stable but critical condition, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

Police are still investigating the incident.