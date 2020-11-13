KDPS investigates 3 shootings; 1 in hospital

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo police are investigating three separate shootings that happened within an hour of each other. One incident left a woman injured.

The Kalamazoo Police Department says they first responded to a call of shots fired on Clinton Avenue near Banks Street around 1:08 p.m. They say they found several shell casings.

Witness told police two cars were seen speeding away from the scene. One of the cars was a red Dodge Challenger and the other was a black sports car with red racing stripes that’s believed to be a Dodge Camero or Charger.

Police say no intended targets or suspects have been found.

Around 1:14 p.m., officers responded to a second call of shots fired nearby on Egleston Avenue near Race Street.

Witnesses told police a light blue SUV was seen driving east on Egleston at high speeds. A man wearing a gray hoodie was seen running after the SUV, firing shots from a handgun.

No intended targets or suspects have been found, police say, but a house was hit by gunfire.

Around 1:51 p.m., police say they responded to a local hospital after a 21-year-old woman had been shot.

The victim told police she was walking on Washington Avenue when she was hit by stray gunfire.

Her injuries were not life threatening.

She was unable to identify a suspect.

Anyone with information on any of the incidents is asked to contact KDPS at 269.337.8120 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.