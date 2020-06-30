KDPS investigates 2 incidents of shots fired

A suspected vehicle in a shots fired incident at Jackson Street between Cottage Avenue and Mills Street in Kalamazoo on June 29, 2020. (Courtesy of the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo officers are investigating two incidents of shots being fired.

The first happened just before 12:30 p.m. Monday on Jackson Street between Cottage Avenue and Mills Street.

Two people say a gray, four-door sedan drove past their house. A person inside the vehicle pointed a handgun out of the window and fired several shots at them, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

No one was hurt. Several shell casings were found in the area, police say.

Security cameras captured what’s believed to be the suspect’s vehicle, a gray Chevy Malibu that’s believed to be made between 2004 and 2008.

The second incident happened just before 5 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Alcott and Burdick streets.

An officer was patrolling nearby when he heard several gunshots. Witnesses told officers the shots were fired near that intersection. However, police were not able to find any evidence or victims, police say.

Officers do not have information about a vehicle or a suspect. It’s unknown if the two incidents are related, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to call KDPS at 269.337.8139 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.