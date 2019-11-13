KDPS investigates report of shooting near WMU

Authorities are investigating a reports of a possible shooting near Western Michigan University Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after reports of a shooting in Kalamazoo near Western Michigan University’s campus.

The Western Michigan University Public Safety tweeted around 2 a.m. Wednesday that the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is investigating a report of a shooting in the 4200 block of W. Michigan Avenue near Emajean Street.

Police advised residents to use caution if they are in the area.

A News 8 crew on scene saw five police cruiser outside the nearby Hidden Hills Apartment complex. Officers on scene would not release any additional information.