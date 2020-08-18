Police investigate after 1 shot in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say a person sustained non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Kalamazoo on Tuesday.

Officers say they responded to a report of several gunshots fired into a car around 11:30 a.m. near the intersection of Kalamazoo Avenue and West Elm Street.

Upon arrival, police say they found the scene, but the victim was already taken to the hospital privately. The victim was treated for injuries that are not life threatening.

Witnesses say after hearing the gunshots, they saw a silver SUV, believed to be involved in the shooting, speeding away from the area.

Anyone with information on the incident can contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.337.8139 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.