KDPS investigate 2 shootings Friday night

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo police are investigating two shootings Friday night.

Investigators say a 26-year-old Kalamazoo man arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound around 5:55 p.m. Friday. He had surgery and is listed in critical condition. There is no suspect information, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

Just after 9 p.m. Friday, officers were called to W. Paterson Street near N. Westnedge Avenue on multiple reports of a shooting.

Officers didn’t find a victim on the scene. However, a 22-year-old man showed up a local hospital with a gunshot wound. It’s considered to be non-life-threatening. No suspect information is currently available, KDPS said.