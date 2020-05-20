KDPS hiring, looking for recruits with ‘heart of service’

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is looking for new recruits, encouraging anyone interested in becoming a public safety officer to begin the application process.

The new hires will replace a number of current officers that plan to retire in the coming years.



The application process officially opens Wednesday and Chief Karianne Thomas is hoping to get the word out. She said recruiting strategies have been limited due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re looking for candidates who have a heart of service,” Thomas said, “who really want a way to give back as a career and have that dedication even during the most trying times.”

The online application period will remain open through June 3.