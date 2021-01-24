KDPS foils house fire in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Officers from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety were called to a house fire on Random Rd early Sunday morning.

KDPS arrived around 1:33 a.m. and saw smoke coming from the roof and a bedroom once they were on scene.

Officers entered the house and found the fire in the attic on the second story. After 10 minutes, public safety officers extinguished the fire and spent two hours in total cleaning up the scene.

The residents of the house were home at the time of the fire, but no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is not yet known and is under investigation by the Fire Marshal’s office.

Anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at (269) 337-8120 or Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.