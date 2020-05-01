KDPS: Driver in deadly hit-and-run crash found

A surveillance photo of the suspect vehicle in a hit-and-run fatal crash in Kalamazoo on Ada Street on April 27,2 2020. (Courtesy: Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety))

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities in Kalamazoo say they found the driver of an SUV believed to be involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said detectives have interviewed the people who were inside the vehicle at the time of the crash. When the investigation is done, KDPS said it will be submitted to the Kalamazoo County Prosecutor’s Office for a decision on filing charges.

On Monday, police said an SUV hit 46-year-old Anita McClendan on Ada Street near N. Westnedge Avenue around 9:40 p.m. Monday. McClendan was rushed to the hospital where she died.

KDPS Assistant Chief David Boysen said the vehicle was westbound on Ada Street and does not appear to have been driving at excessive speeds. McClendan was walking in the road and was not using a crosswalk.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Kalamazoo County Consolidated Dispatch at 269.488.8911, KDPS at 269.337.8139 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.