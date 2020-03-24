KDPS: Stolen car found in Kalamazoo River

Kalamazoo police block off Mayors’ Riverfront Park after a car was found in the Kalamazoo River. (March 24, 2020)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities in Kalamazoo are investigating after a car was found in the Kalamazoo River Tuesday.

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Chief Karianne Thomas said a stolen car was found in the river at Mayors’ Riverfront Park in the city’s Edison neighborhood.

Police said no one was inside the car.

The entrance to the park was closed as authorities investigated, but it has since reopened.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.337.8139 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.