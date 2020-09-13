KDPS: 21-year-old dies from injuries in car vs pedestrian accident

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD)—A Kalamazoo resident that was a part of a car versus pedestrian accident early last Saturday morning has died from her injuries.

The resident, identified as 21-year-old Connor Meert of Kalamazoo, was attempting to cross the intersection of W Michigan Ave and Emajean St at around 2 a.m. Saturday morning when she was hit by a car who had the right of way traveling through the intersection, according to witnesses at the scene.

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety police officers say they found Meert unresponsive when they arrived, but say she was taken to the hospital in stable but critical condition. Meert later died from her injuries at around 1 a.m. this morning.

KDPS says this incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Kalamazoo

Public Safety at (269) 337-8142 or Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.