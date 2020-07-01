KDPS: 2 teens arrested after ‘rolling gunfight’

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Two teens were arrested in connection to a gunfight in Kalamazoo Tuesday.

Officers were called around 6:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting on Cameron Street near the intersection of E Stockbridge Avenue in the Edison neighborhood, according to a Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety news release.

Witnesses told officers the incident was a “rolling gunfight” that involved multiple cars and guns. Officers also noted several shell casings in the roadway, the release said.

An 18-year-old Kalamazoo resident then showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound. The victim was treated and released then arrested for carrying a concealed firearm, firing from a moving vehicle and felony firearm.

Officers also found a vehicle that matched the description of the suspect vehicle. After a short chase, the driver was taken into custody. A gun was found inside the vehicle that matched the caliber of spent shell casings at the scene, the release said.

The 15-year-old driver was arrested for fleeing and eluding, resisting and obstructing an officer and carrying a concealed firearm.

Anyone with information is asked to call KDPS at 269.337.8139 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.