KDPS: 2 shot overnight in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD)—Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Officers say that two Kalamazoo-area residents are in the hospital after a shooting that happened last night around 11:30 p.m.

KDPS officers on patrol heard about a dozen shots fired near the intersection of Portage Rd and East Stockbridge. After investigating, police received a call about a shooting in the 1400 block of Portage Rd where officers found evidence that a shooting had occurred.

Shortly thereafter, police say that two victims showed up to a local hospital with gunshot wounds. The victims, a 27-year-old and 17-year-old, are both believed to have non-life-threatening injuries.

After interviewing the victims and witnesses, police say a suspect was observed leaving the scene of the shooting in a small red SUV.

Anyone who may have information regarding this investigation is asked to call Kalamazoo Public

Safety at 488-8911 or Silent Observer at 343-2100 or www.kalamazoosilentobserver.com.