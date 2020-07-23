KDPS: 2 killed in 2 shootings in Kalamazoo

A shooting at East Stockbridge Avenue and Cameron Street in Kalamazoo on July 22, 2020.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating after two people were killed in two shootings in Kalamazoo Wednesday.

The first deadly shooting happened around 6 p.m. on Woodbury Avenue near the intersection of Ada Street in the Northside neighborhood.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said when officers arrived on scene, they found a 29-year-old had been shot. The victim was taken to the hospital where they later died from their injuries.

The second deadly shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. on Cameron Street near the intersection of E Stockbridge Avenue in the Edison neighborhood.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a 28-year-old gunshot victim. The victim was taken to the hospital where they later died from their injuries, according to a KDPS news release.

A second victim was found with injuries police said are not considered life threatening, the release said.

It’s unclear if the two shootings are related. Police have not released any suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call KDPS at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.