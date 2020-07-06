KDPS: 2 houses struck by bullets in 2 shootings

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after two separate shootings in Kalamazoo early Monday morning.

The first incident happened around 1 a.m. when officers were called for a report of gunfire into a house on E Vine Street near the intersection of Portage Street.

The residents told officers that a person they knew shot several times at their house due to an ongoing altercation, according to a Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety news release.

Officers found the suspect driving away from the scene, stopped the vehicle and arrested the suspect. During a search of the vehicle, investigators found a gun they believe was used in the incident, the release said.

The suspect was taken to the Kalamazoo County Jail on weapon violations and assault charges.

Officers were then called around 2: 15 a.m. to a house on S Rose Street near the intersection of E Lovell Street after a resident reported that one of their windows was shattered.

Investigators found evidence that a bullet went through the window and lodged in the wall. Officers searched the area and found several shell casings nearby on W Cedar Street.

It’s unknown what led to the shooting. No suspect information was released.

Both shootings remain under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call KDPS at 269.337.8139 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.