KDPS: 16-year-old threatened Kzoo school online

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Officers say a 16-year-old girl is in custody after making a threat on social media against Loy Norrix High School in Kalamazoo.

Several schools in Kalamazoo County, including Loy Norrix High School, were closed this week after online threats were posted.

Tuesday evening, authorities learned about an additional online threat made against Loy Norrix High School.

Officers say they worked through the evening and early morning to identify a suspect.

Authorities say they then did a search warrant in the 1800 block of Vanzee Avenue, where they found several electronic devices believed to have been used in the threats.

Officers say they didn’t find any weapons and it doesn’t appear the threat was credible.

The suspect is being lodged at the Kalamazoo County Juvenile Home on a charge of making a terrorist threat.

This week, authorities also arrested a 14-year-old Kalamazoo resident who posted an online threat about a local school. Several copycat threats were made after that post, police say.

Authorities ask that parents talk to their students about the seriousness of school threats. They say joking about threats or posting them somewhere else is just as serious.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.337.8994 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.