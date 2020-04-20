KDPS: 12 arrested in homicide retaliation case

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo police said officers arrested 12 suspects and seven firearms were recovered over the weekend.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said investigators received credible information that retaliation was imminent in connection to a deadly shooting on Saturday, April 11. A group from Benton Harbor was going to head to Kalamazoo over the weekend to get retribution. Investigators were able to identify key people on both sides of the dispute.

The first arrest happened around 4 p.m. Saturday on Michigan Avenue between Howard Street and Drake Road. During a traffic stop, the suspect was found to have a stolen handgun and methamphetamine. The 29-year-old Kalamazoo man was arrested and lodged at the Kalamazoo County Jail on charges of carrying a concealed weapon, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a stolen handgun and felony firearm offenses.

A second suspect was found around 5:50 p.m. Saturday on Stadium Drive near Drake Road with a loaded AR-style rifle and methamphetamine. The 30-year-old Kalamazoo resident was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and felony firearm offenses. The suspect is being held at the county jail.

On Sunday, three vehicles that had just arrived in Kalamazoo from Benton Harbor were found around 12:30 a.m. on Drexel near N. Park Street. People inside two of the vehicles were arrested on scene. Seven suspects and three handguns were found inside the two vehicles.

The third vehicle drove away from officers. The chase ended when the suspect vehicle crashed on Princeton Avenue near Paterson Street. Two suspects were arrested, and a handgun was found inside the vehicle.

In total Sunday, nine suspects were arrested, and four firearms were recovered. The suspects, all from Benton Harbor, range in age from 17 to 24. They were lodged at the Kalamazoo County Jail on several charges.

On Monday, officers were called around 3:30 a.m. for a report of shots fired on Howard Street between Kendall and Michigan avenues. When officers arrived on scene, they found several spent bullet casings in the parking lot and a loaded handgun. Witnesses were able to give police a description of the suspect vehicle.

Later in the morning, the suspect vehicle was found but didn’t stop for police. The chase ended when the suspect intentionally crashed into a KDPS vehicle on Grandview Avenue in Kalamazoo’s Westnedge Hill neighborhood, according to the KDPS news release.

The suspect ran away but was later found by a K-9 unit hiding under a car on Maple Street near Burdick Street. The 17-year-old Kalamazoo resident was arrested and lodged at the county jail on fleeing and eluding, resisting and obstructing arrest and felonious assault charges.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.