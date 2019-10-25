1 hurt in Kalamazoo shooting

A photo of a shooting on Blakeslee Street in Kalamazoo. (Oct. 25, 2019)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — One person received minor injuries after being shot in a Kalamazoo home.

Officers say they learned about the shooting around noon Friday when the victim went to a hospital with a gunshot wound. The shooting happened at a house on Blakeslee Street near Douglas Avenue.

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says the suspect was gone by the time officers arrived.

Officers say the suspect knows the victim, and this was not a random shooting.

There is no threat to the public, police say.

Officers were clearing the scene around 5 p.m. Friday. 

