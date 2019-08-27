KDPS: 1 injured in Northside shooting

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after a person was shot in Kalamazoo’s Northside neighborhood.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said they received a report around 11:30 p.m. Monday of someone being shot in the 500 block of Elizabeth Street near Westnedge Avenue.

When officers arrived on the scene, the 57-year-old victim was already taken to the hospital in a private vehicle. The victim is in stable condition, according to KDPS news release.

There is limited suspect information, the release said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.