KDPS: 1 arrested, 2 injured in overnight shooting in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD)—Kalamazoo area police officers arrested one man and discovered two more who were shot after being called to a scene where several hundred people were loitering near the 4200 block of Hidden Hills Dr around midnight Saturday.

Police say the two victims were 26 and 17-year-old men with non-fatal gunshot wounds. The 26-year old man was treated on scene by officers and taken to a local hospital by ambulance. The 17-year-old man was found on the way to the hospital and treated roadside by police before also being taken to the hospital. Police say both are in stable condition.

Officers also say they arrested a 37-year-old man after finding three guns and several vehicles that were hit by gunfire at the scene. He is currently being held at Kalamazoo County Jail awaiting arraignment.

The shooting is still under investigation according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety and no names will be released at this time. Anyone that has information regarding this incident should contact the KDPS at 337-8994 or Silent Observer at 343-2100.