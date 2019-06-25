Kayakers rescued from fast Kalamazoo River

CHARLESTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Rescue crews pulled two women from the Kalamazoo River Monday after their boats overturned.

The women, both 20, were kayaking near Galesburg shortly before 2 p.m. when they ended up in the water, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office and Galesburg Fire Department responded and got both women out of the water safely.

Authorities said the Kalamazoo river is high and fast because of recent wet weather and urged people to use “extreme caution” when on the water.

In Barry County, the sheriff’s office had told people to stay off the Thornapple River altogether because it is so high and fast.