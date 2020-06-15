Kalmazoo house fire considered suspicious

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A vacant home in Kalamazoo caught fire early Monday morning and crews on scene believe the fire may be suspicious.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to the 1400 block of Krom Street around 5:30 a.m. for a house fire. Flames were spotted coming from the roof and a power line had fallen to the ground. Crews had the fire under control in about 30 minutes and no injuries were reported. Neighbors say the home was vacant.

@KalPublicSafety officials are currently investigating a fire which broke out around 5:30 this morning at this home along Krom Ave. they believe was vacant. No one was injured, crews tell us they’re considering it suspicious. @WOODTV pic.twitter.com/EOPu0Nzbkp — Justin Kollar (@kollarjustin) June 15, 2020

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.337.8120 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.