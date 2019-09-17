Kalamazoo’s first business loan funds mobile spa

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The city of Kalamazoo on Monday celebrated awarding its first Business Development Fund Loan.

Mobile entertainment company Klassy Kidz received the maximum $35,000 loan to create a portable Glamour Spa Bus, which offers everything from makeup consultations to pedicures.

Standing in front of City Hall, business owner Duanta Taylor cut the ribbon alongside Mayor Bobby Hopewell.

Taylor said he may be able to hire up to 20 more people because of the expansion.

Klassy Kidz already has a mobile video game bus that the owner says is very popular at kids’ parties and events.

The Business Development Fund Loans are part of the Foundation for Excellence, a donor-funded and publicly-controlled organization that funds city initiatives.

“This is about providing dollars for startups who sometimes can’t get funding in the regular market,” Hopewell said of the loan program. “It’s about filling gaps. It’s about creating jobs in neighborhoods. It’s about having an individual being able to move their passion to be successful.”

Anyone interested in seeking a loan can reach out to Dwayne Powell Jr., the coordinator for Neighborhood Business and Special Projects for the city.