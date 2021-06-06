Kalamazoo’s Concerts in the Park Series returns

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Arts Council of Greater Kalamazoo announced its annual Concerts in the Park series will be returning to West Michigan.

The concert series will kick off at 4 p.m. Sunday, June 6 with the Latin rock collective Cabildo taking the stage.

Look for the tunes to play through Aug. 29 in the greater Kalamazoo area. Here is the schedule for performances over the rest of summer 2021:

June 6: Alternative Latin rock collective from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

June 20: Kalamazoo Concert Band from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

June 27: INDIKA – reggae from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

July 3: Kalamazoo Symphonic Orchestra from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

July 18: Kanola Band – jazz, soulful funk, Dixieland from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

July 25: Farmers Alley Theatre Summer Concert Series from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Aug. 15: Farmers Alley Theatre Summer Concert Series from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Aug. 22: Shayna Steele – jazz, gospel, soul, funk

Aug. 29: Together We are Stronger: Change Gonna Come – the Music of Sam Cooke & Discover. Doors open from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

