Kalamazoo woman pleads guilty to bank robberies

An undated booking photo of Earlisa Johnson. (Courtesy of the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kalamazoo woman accused of robbing several banks has pleaded guilty to three federal charges.

On March 12, Earlisa Johnson pleaded guilty to three counts of robbing a financial institution. Two other counts will be dismissed at sentencing.

In October, she was charged in federal court with robbing many banks and credit unions in the Kalamazoo area during the summer and fall of 2019.

Johnson is scheduled to be sentenced on June 15. She is facing up to 20 years in prison for each charge and could be ordered to pay fines.