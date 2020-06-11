Kalamazoo woman arrested in kidnapping, home invasion

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kalamazoo woman was arrested Thursday for allegedly kidnapping an infant and home invasion, police say.

They say it happened on Humphrey Street near Trimble Avenue.

Officers say they responded to the house to a report of a fight. When they arrived, officers say they saw two women struggling over an infant. Officers broke up the fight and checked on the child.

The investigation shows that a 53-year-old woman of Kalamazoo broke into the home on Humphrey Street, assaulted another woman, grabbed the infant and walked outside with the child.

The mother attempted to stop the suspect and both women fought over the child. Police say the mother was assaulted several times.

The infant was not injured during the incident and was returned to the mother, police say.

The suspect was arrested on kidnapping and home invasion charges.

The Kalamazoo County Prosecutor’s Office is reviewing the case.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.388.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.