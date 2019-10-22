Kalamazoo will add new pedestrian crossing signs

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The city of Kalamazoo announced that it will be placing over 60 pedestrian crossing signs in crosswalks around the city.

The new signs will be put in 20 crosswalk locations. They will add to the city’s 108 “Local Law. Stop Here for Pedestrian” signs that were added to crosswalks earlier this year.

The signs are meant to increase driver’s awareness for stopping at crosswalks for pedestrians. The city expects to add more signs in the future.

Sings were added to the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Church Street where a pedestrian was hit about two weeks ago.

Typically, there will be four signs installed in a crosswalk, but larger crosswalks may need more.

Locations for the signs were finalized in July, but signs were not installed until October due to delays. They were chosen based on traffic speed and volume, street width and usage by pedestrians.

Map of pedestrian signs and markings in Kalamazoo.

An ordinance that requires motorists to stop for pedestrians at crosswalks started on June 1.