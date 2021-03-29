Kalamazoo vigil for George Floyd held on first day of Chauvin trial

A vigil for George Floyd and rally for justice held in Kalamazoo on March 29, 2021.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A vigil for George Floyd and rally for justice was held Monday night in downtown Kalamazoo following the first day of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin’s trial.

Corianna McDowell, the organizer of the Kalamazoo event, says she wants people to never forget what happened to George Floyd and wants to see change across the country.

“I think it’s important that not only for us but for the community as a whole, for our country as a whole that we let the family know and the friends know that we are still supporting them, we still want justice,” McDowell said.

McDowell brought a friend of the Floyd family to speak in Kalamazoo last summer and wanted Monday night’s vigil to show solidarity.

The group gathered in a circle at 8:46 p.m. on the corner of West Michigan Avenue and South Rose Street for a moment of silence.

Initial court documents stated Chauvin had his knee on Floyd’s neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds. The moment of silence lasted for 9 minutes and 29 seconds, the time prosecutors say is the actual duration.

A vigil for George Floyd and rally for justice held in Kalamazoo on March 29, 2021.

People held up signs and received honks of support as cars passed by the courthouse.

The group consisted of several members of the Mamba 8 basketball team including Dzhante Reynolds.

“It’s important to be here today, especially with what happened to George Floyd,” Reynolds said. “He couldn’t be here today to witness this and the people, his family, they just don’t know what to do right now.”

A woman who goes by the name Angel at demonstrations says efforts to end racism and make real change to the criminal justice system are falling short.

“You see it day in and day out. I’ve witnessed it firsthand. A good friend of mine was targeted and arrested by six cops, on one guy, so that’s why I do what I do for my neighbors, for my kid’s friends,” Angel said.

The Chauvin trial will continue Tuesday in Minneapolis.