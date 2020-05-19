Closings & Delays
Kalamazoo Valley Community College increases tuition

Kalamazoo and Battle Creek

by: WOODTV.com staff

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo Valley Community College will be raising tuition starting this fall.

The Board of Trustees approved the change Monday during its meeting.

In-district students will pay an additional $4 per contact hour, an increase of 3.6%. Currently, they are paying $110 per contact hour.

Out-of-district students will pay an extra $8, upping the cost to $197 per contact hour.

In a news release, college president L. Marshall Washington says KVCC is reducing the distance learning fee and that overall costs are significantly lower compared to other colleges and universities.

