Kalamazoo Twp. police seek runaway with medical conditions

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Police near Kalamazoo are looking for a teen with medical conditions who ran away from home.

Sixteen-year-old Arianna Marie Smith has brown eyes and brown hair, which is dyed several colors and worn in braids. She stands around 5-foot-8 and weighs about 115 pounds.

While Smith was reported as a runaway on May 11, she was last seen July 2 leaving Big Bend Apartments on Gull Road between Riverview Drive and Nazareth Road and heading to New Horizon Village just down the road. She may have been staying in that area.

Authorities say Smith has both medical and mental health conditions.

Anyone who know where she may be is asked to call Kalamazoo Township police at 269.381.0391 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.