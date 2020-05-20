Kalamazoo TV shop closing after nearly 70 years

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A longtime television business in Kalamazoo is closing shop after decades of service.

Laing’s TV on Balch Street opened in 1952 and will permanently close Thursday.

The owner, Christopher Laing, says he has decided to sell the property to Whitley Memorial Funeral Home.

“They just made me an offer I couldn’t refuse, so I said, ‘well, I might as well retire early,'” Laing said.

Christopher Laing, owner of Laing’s TV in Kalamazoo, on May 20, 2020.

Customers are coming into the store to show their appreciation and make one last purchase.

“I’m going to miss the people, a lot of people. I’ve got a lot of customers that depend on me,” Laing said.

Bob Cooper has been coming to the store for decades and says he will miss the friendly service.

“100 percent fantastic. Quick turnarounds, really reasonable rates. He’s been a great guy. He’s always on top of it too,” Cooper said.

Customers say TV repairs shops are becoming harder to find.

“Replace it, that’s all you ever hear anywhere from anybody and this man fixes it, every time,” Cooper said.

Inside Laing’s TV in Kalamazoo on May 20, 2020.

Laing will miss witnessing the joy that television can bring, like when he delivered new sets for Christmas.

“When you’d bring out a TV and hook it up and the kids were just ecstatic. For years, we used to get that,” Laing said.

Laing says the secret of the store’s longevity has been the commitment to service.

“People come here because they know I’ll take care of them. That’s why they’ve come here for years,” Laing said.

The final store hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday.