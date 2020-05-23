Closings & Delays
Kalamazoo traffic stop leads to 200 ecstasy pills

Kalamazoo and Battle Creek

by: WOODTV.com Web Staff

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A traffic stop Friday night led police to over two hundred ecstasy pills and a loaded gun, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

Police said around 8:40 p.m. officers pulled over a vehicle in the 5300 block of Portage Street for a civil infraction. When officers approached the vehicle, they smelled Marijuana and the people in the vehicle seemed nervous. Police asked everyone to exit the vehicle and a passenger informed officers he had a gun.

A loaded gun was found and over two hundred ecstasy pills in the vehicle, according to authorities.

A 26-year-old Kalamazoo man was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon, a felony firearm, and possession with intent to deliver ecstasy, police said.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

